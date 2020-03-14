LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – There has been an increase in in-store customers across the country, amid the coronavirus pandemic and a national emergency declaration.

People are nervous and store shelves have been removed.

Southland is no exception.

Some customers reported that they spent half an hour just to find parking spots and eventually went into stores only to find more traffic jams.

There were also reports of growing anger as customers struggle over critical products that are now in limited supply both online and in stores.

A local mental health expert spoke to KCAL9 about the anxiety surrounding the virus and the uncertainties about the extent to which it can spread within communities.

Dignity Health Medical Group, Dr Anil Sharma said he has three tips:

breed Don’t panic prepare

She advises parents to spread the same messages to their children in age-appropriate ways to help prevent panic.

Ways to protect yourself and others

Clean your hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if you are sick

Cover the cough and sneeze

Wear a mask if you are sick

Clean and disinfect

Check the CDC website for information on how to stay safe.

To stay up to date on local news about the Hepatitis C virus in the Los Angeles area, check out the dedicated CBSLA website.