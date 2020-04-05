Pantera will introduce a new product inspired by social distance

Pantera metal veterans have unveiled a new t-shirt inspired by social distance events.

Based on the cover of the famous 1992 album “Vulgar Display of Power”, the T-shirt has the iconic image of a man who was hit in the face and now has additional protection.

Below are some timely lyrics from one of the singles of “Walking”: “Be Alone, Alone / Stay Away From Me”.

“Social Distancing” T-shirt is now available. 40% of the net proceeds from the purchase of this tee will be donated to MusiCares Covid-19. Order here: https://t.co/Wl3Muzu3kO pic.twitter.com/Buipfqcd9M

– Pantera (@Pantera) April 3, 2020

40% of the net sales from the Pantera Web Store go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Assistance Fund, which provides financial support to members of the music industry caused by the coronavirus crisis.

This is not the only metal band whose products have been adapted to the coronary virus crisis.

Although they were released a year before the epidemic, the line of branded surgical masks made by Korn quickly sold out as the fear of infection increased.

The unusual merch items were priced at $ 10 (£ 7.69) through the Korn online store. Although the range was originally released last year, masks have proven to be incredibly popular in light of the recent panic.

However, fans hoping to grab one have assured that they can sign up and let them know when more is available.

Meanwhile, last week, Dave Grohl shared a long story detailing his friendship with the Panthers, including how he began an epic journey with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins to visit a metal band strip club in 1998. year.