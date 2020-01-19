Panther wrestlers at the helm of Air Force 28-12

COLORADO SPRINGS (KWWL) – UNI won seven out of ten fights when the Panthers achieved their second win on a swing by the Rockies, who outbid the Air Force between 28 and 12. Three Panthers earned bonus points when they won.

UNI took control of the meeting at £ 174 when Bryce Steiert came to a 13-0 decision over Cody Surratt. Taylor Lujan followed with 184, a second behind Jacob Thompson, who put UNI in the lead 16-3.

Jay Schwarm only needed 1:46 to send Graham Shore a 125 and put the meeting on hold.

The Panthers opened the weekend with a dominant 32-6 win over Northern Colorado on Friday.

RESULTS

149: Max Thomsen (UNI) via Dylan Martinez (AIFO) (4th-0th December)

157: Derek Holschlag (UNI) on Trey Brisker (AIFO) (December 7-4)

165: Randy Meneweather II (AIFO) via Austin Yant (UNI) (December 7-4)

174: Bryce Steiert (UNI) via Cody Surratt (AIFO) (MD 13-0)

184: Taylor Lujan (UNI) via Jacob Thompson (AIFO) (Case 4:48)

197: Casey Jumps (AIFO) via Noah Glaser (UNI) (1-0 December)

285: Kayne Hutchison (AIFO) on Bryce Esmoil (UNI) (Case 2:32)

125: Jay Schwarm (UNI) via Graham Shore (AIFO) (case 1:46)

133: Drew Bennett (UNI) on Jared Van Vleet (AIFO) (December 9-7)

141: Michael Blockhus (UNI) on Bradley Bitting (AIFO) (December 6-2)