Panthers’ Cam Newton suggests crew ‘forced’ him into trade he ‘never asked for’

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—The Panthers are parting methods with Cam Newton.

Carolina common supervisor Marty Hurney claimed Tuesday by using Twitter the team is offering the 31-year-previous quarterback authorization to search for a trade — even though the former league MVP responded by expressing he by no means asked for a person.

“Every 12 months challenging conclusions are manufactured and they are under no circumstances easy,” Hurney reported. “We have been doing work with Cam and his agent to uncover the very best suit for him relocating forward and he will generally be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”

Newton was fast to answer to the Panthers on social media, declaring he didn’t ask for the trade.

“Stop the term play!!” Newton tweeted. “I in no way requested for it!! There is no dodging this just one I like the Panthers to dying and will generally love you fellas!! Make sure you do not test and participate in me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this: You pressured me into this.”

Newton has battled shoulder and foot injuries the previous two seasons and lost his very last eight starts off for the Panthers.

A previous No. 1 in general decide on, Newton made the Pro Bowl 3 instances and was the NFL’s MVP in 2015 when he led the Panthers to the Tremendous Bowl. He retains most of the franchise’s passing information and has run for additional touchdowns than any QB in league history.

But Newton was coming off Lisfranc fracture in his remaining foot for the duration of the off-year and there was lots of uncertainty all-around his long term — partly mainly because of his injury and partly mainly because the staff could help save $19 million (U.S.) below the 2020 income cap by trading or releasing him.

YOU Could possibly BE Intrigued IN…

Panthers operator David Tepper, who has been noncommittal on Newton’s long term with the team ever due to the fact previous season, produced what amounted to a goodbye statement Tuesday on Twitter saying “I would like him all of the finest.”

“He’s one particular of the all-time greats in Panthers record,” Tepper stated. “If you talk to any of our fans for some of their most unforgettable times, I’m prepared to guess that most of them would include Cam — electrifying plays, providing absent footballs just after touchdowns, exciting celebrations and big wins … His competitive and drive are uncommon. Off the field, you just can’t measure Cam’s contributions. He has touched the life of youth during the Carolinas and in Atlanta.”

The choice to aspect approaches with Newton is the newest in a finish organizational overhaul.

The workforce fired two-time Connected Push NFL Coach of the 12 months Ron Rivera with 4 games remaining in past season and employed a school mentor, Baylor’s Matt Rhule, this off-year to choose above. Approximately the overall coaching team is new.

The Panthers previously introduced restricted close Greg Olsen and middle linebacker Luke Kuechly abruptly retired. The crew also allowed cornerback James Bradberry and defensive stop Mario Addison — their top rated two no cost brokers — to agree to terms with other teams.

YOU May possibly BE Fascinated IN…

The final decision also leaves a great deal of uncertainty at the quarterback placement.

Kyle Allen began 12 video games previous time immediately after Newton went down in 7 days 2 with a foot damage and was 5-7 as a starter with 23 turnovers and 17 touchdowns passes. Past year’s rookie Will Grier begun the last two game titles, but struggled.

The Panthers have the No. 7 decide on in the NFL draft, and there is a robust chance they could use that on a quarterback.

Get far more sporting activities in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports activities Headlines e mail e-newsletter for a day-to-day round-up of the most up-to-date massive information.

Signal Up Now

Before this off-season, the Panthers declared that they had arrived at a decision to mutually aspect with Olsen, a person of the team’s most common players. Identical to Newton, Olsen later on informed several media shops that the Panthers experienced manufactured the final decision to launch him.

The news arrives on the very same day that Tom Brady declared he will not be taking part in for the Patriots upcoming season and that Drew Brees re-signed with the two-time defending NFC South champion Saints.