Panthers wins in extra time against Southern Illinois, 71-66

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) – Megan Maahs scored 23 points in his career, including eight extra points, and a 71-66 win over Southern Illinois at the McLeod Center on Sunday afternoon.

The matchup took place between the Salukis and Panthers. No team led with more than eight points.

Half of the Salukis took the lead with 30: 28, with three pointers to the final possession of the ball.

UNI started the fourth SIU, led by one in the last few seconds, but Maahs got a rebound 16 seconds before the end and was fouled. She made a free throw to tie the game and send it into extra time.

Maahs continued her series and scored the first six points from UNI in extra time to set the Panthers 3:02 to 66-61. SIU fought back to tie the game in at 66-66 with 59 seconds in play.

The Salukis missed seven shots in the last minute and UNI went 4-5 out of the free-throw line to take the five-point win.

The win brings UNI to 6-5 in the MVC game and a total of 14-8. The SIU falls overall to 13-9 and the MVC to 5-6. The Panthers are now tied with Loyola for fourth place in the conference rating with seven games in the season.