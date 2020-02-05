Panzer and the Bangas, Irma Thomas headline 2020 French Quarter Festival

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The Grammy-nominated Tank and the Bangas are among the headliners of the French Quarter Festival 2020, to be held in New Orleans from April 16-19, the organizers said on Tuesday.

Tarriona “Tank” Bell, whose band was recently nominated for the Grammy Best New Artist, is the main character of the festival’s 37th annual advertising poster and event, which event producers French Quarter Festivals, Inc. announced at a press conference. Tank and the Bangas debuted at the festival in 2014 and are set to return this year.

Other favorites include Irma Thomas, Ellis Marsalis, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Amanda Shaw, the Soul Rebels, the Hot 8 Brass Band, Sweet Crude, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, John Boutte and Walter “Wolfman” Washington & the Roadmasters.

A full schedule with performance times and stage assignments will be released in March. More information is available at www.frenchquarterfest.org.

The free festival will increase its total number of stages by one, from the old US coin to Woldenberg Riverfront Park, news agencies reported. The performances take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Among the 31 acts that first appeared at the 2020 event were jazz pop singer Rickie Lee Jones, who has lived in New Orleans for several years; Loose Cattle, the Americana band headed by Michael Cerveris, the Tony Award-winning Broadway, television and film actor who lives part-time in New Orleans; and the alternative pop band Givers from South Louisiana.

The new stage for history and culture in Louisiana at Le Petit Theater presents local historians on Saturday and Sunday of the festival. All 25 stages are in operation on two days.

“As a nonprofit that celebrates New Orleans’ musical heritage, we are proud to welcome our community and guests to the French Quarter,” said Emily Madero, president and CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc., in a press release. “What makes the French Quarter Fest so special is that there are no fences or fees. We produce this festival in a public area that is accessible to everyone. There is really no comparable festival, especially in a city full of festivals. “

Molly McGuire, professionally known as Magwire, is the artist for the 2020 Festival poster. She is also the artist for another FQFI event, this year’s Satchmo SummerFest.