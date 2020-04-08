Papa condemned those trying to make a rapid removal of the coronavirus

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned people he said were taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to open a fast-paced income and cracked down on the “hypocrisy” of how some politicians deal with the crisis.

At the beginning of his morning Mass, the pope called for the change of heart of those trying to make money from the suffering of others.

He spoke of “those people, during this time of a pandemic, created a business dealing with the needy, taking advantage of the needs of others and selling them – the mafiosi, the sharks and many more. others. “

“May the Lord touch their hearts and convert them,” he said.

The pandemic killed 81,400 people worldwide. More than 16,500 of them are in Italy, one of the countries where authorities are trying to catch up on the price of gouging and other forms of illegal profiteering.

Police arrested two men in northern Italy last week for stealing surgical masks and sanitizing fluids from a hospital and selling them at exorbitant prices on the internet.

Last month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning hikes and pricing of medical supplies, and Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department has launched a national task force to investigate such schemes.

Italian anti-Mafia officials have warned that organized crime can take advantage of the crisis to lend money to small business owners struggling to survive across the country or subsequently rebuild their homes business.

The Italian state government pledges money to help small businesses but many economists fear it will not be enough.

In the southern city of Naples, investigators say organized crime groups are serving food to poor families today, hoping to return the favor by helping future troublemakers.

Francis also discussed the ripple effects of the coronavirus crisis in an interview published Wednesday in British Catholic newspaper The Tablet.

“This crisis is affecting all of us, rich and poor, and puts the spotlight on hypocrisy,” Francis said in an interview.

“I worry about pretending to be some political personality speaking about dealing with the crisis, the problem of world hunger, but in the meantime producing weapons,” he said, without naming countries or politicians.

“It is a time to be converted from this kind of hypocrisy. It’s time for integrity. Either we are linked to our beliefs or we have lost everything,” he said.

He acknowledged that some governments “set a good example to protect the population” but the crisis should motivate authorities to seek changes in the economic structure to defend the most needy, especially the disadvantaged. home. (Reporting by Philip Pullella Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)