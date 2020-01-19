Papatoetoe, Auckland, family tragedy: killed mother receives protection order, violent, foreign husband jailed

The man who died in a Papatoetoe home after allegedly killing his wife and seriously injuring their toddler faces prison terms for crimes of domestic violence.

And his wife’s private family spoke, begging other women living with domestic violence to speak up, get up and seek help.

They say they never want to see another family deal with the grief they are struggling with – which they say was completely avoidable.

Sherine Nath, 32, and her husband Riki Nath, 34, were found dead in a house on Sunnyside Cres on December 30.

Police found Sherine inside the house with her son, who was seriously injured. The little boy, who cannot be legally named, is said to be slowly recovering from Starship Hospital.

It is understood that the two men suffered serious head injuries.

Riki Nath was found dead in the home garage shortly after.

The deaths were referred to the coroner.

The Herald can now reveal that Sherine had obtained a protection order against her 14-year-old husband shortly before her violent death.

Nath was to be sentenced by the Manukau District Court on January 23 for a previous attack on his family.

The court documents provided to the Herald by the presiding judge describe all of the facts of the case.

Sherine Nath was killed and her baby boy seriously injured in their former home in Papatoetoe. Photo / Facebook

Nath pleaded guilty to injuring Sherine with the intention of injuring and another to threatening to injure their son.

He faced a maximum sentence of three years in prison for the offense.

According to police summary of the facts, the attack took place on February 28 of last year at the home of Sunnyside Cres where they both lived.

At around 8:00 p.m., Nath got mad at Sherine because she hadn’t told him where she had gone after work several days earlier.

Sherine was sitting on her bed with her son and Nath entered and grabbed him by the roots of his hair, pulling his face against hers.

He demanded that she tell him where she had gone after work.

“The accused clasped the victim’s hair and hit his head in the forehead once, tripping him back,” said police.

“The victim approached and held his son on the bed to try to protect him.”

Nath closed the bedroom door so that the couple’s roommate didn’t hear any noise.

He then ran to his wife and kicked her in the upper left corner of her back.

“[Nath] threatened the victim that if he left him, he would harm himself and his son,” said the police summary.

Sherine did not go to the police immediately.

Her sister Sagrika Kumar told the Herald that she had informed her family of the March attack.

“We immediately took her to the doctor because she had massive bruises on her back,” said Kumar.

“We then reported this to the police.”

Sherine moved with her parents that day and a protection order was granted to keep Nath away from her and the child.

Kumar said that his sister’s relationship with Nath was “from top to bottom”.

But she only spoke of domestic violence after the attack for which Nath was charged.

“We were all so worried about her,” said Kumar.

“She was loved by all.

“She had the most beautiful and the most beautiful character and seeing her so upset and wounded us even more collapsed and her happiness means a lot to us, hence the reason why we acted immediately.

“We certainly did not want her to come back to him because domestic violence is not the way to go.

“The police also advised us not to return to Riki that day, so Sherine and [her son] both moved into the family home.”

Kumar said his sister was relieved to be away from her abusive husband.

“She was beautiful and happy, whenever she found that she spent it with our family and [her son],” she said.

“We often went out for meals, we went swimming and going to the park together.”

But Kumar said that Nath had “manipulated” his sister for a while to “come back.”

He forced her to change the protection order and she returned to Papatoetoe shortly before her death.

Kumar said that when the police told his family that Sherine had been killed and that her son was fighting for her life, they were “shocked”.

“When we heard the news, we were very upset and remained incredulous,” she said.

“Our family united despite their broken hearts and found strength through [Sherine’s son], and prayed for her recovery.

“We were overwhelmed by everything, but so grateful that our little boy was here fighting and succeeded.”

Riki Nath is said to have killed his wife and seriously injured his son before he was found dead. Photo / Facebook

Kumar said that she and the other two sisters of Sherine had not left the infant’s side.

“[He] is recovering well,” she said.

“All the best people in the medical sector take care of him and he is well assured by their hands as well as by the prayers and blessings of all who have been sent.”

“We, sisters, stayed with him by his side and recovered from day one – praying and being there for him, always talking to him and reassuring him that he is not alone and that he is surrounded by loved ones.

“The little one is the center of our family now and we all want the best for him.

“Sherine loved her more than anything and she left her soul – her son – behind us and as a family, we promised our sister and daughter that we will watch and love him as she does.”

Kumar said the boy had “lightened our hearts” since the death of his mother.

“He gave us so much strength during this time and we see Sherine through him,” she said.

“And every time he says he loves us and hugs us, it definitely takes away our pain from losing our loved one.”

Kumar said her sister was “brave” and urged other women to do whatever it takes to protect themselves if they were living with violence.

“A request from our family is to stand up and take action if you are going through this yourself,” she told The Herald.

“Such a great tragedy is that it has hit us hard and it is the worst thing that can happen with domestic violence and we certainly do not want anyone else to go through this heartbreaking situation like this -this.

“There are many organizations that fight domestic violence and once you have asked for help, it is important not to return to your previous partner.

“I know there is a fear of speaking out in some communities, fearing that the problem will spread from house to house rather than being resolved.”

Court documents reveal that, under the protection order, Nath was instructed to undertake an assessment and attend an appropriate non-violence program “as soon as possible”.

The only person who could cancel or revoke the order or have the details changed was Sherine.

Nath had never appeared in court before.

He was born and raised in Fiji and moved to New Zealand in 2006, where he met Sherine.

