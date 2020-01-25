Papyrus to close 260 stores, press release says

NEW YORK – Papyrus, a stationery and greeting card retailer, will close its 260 stores, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The papyrus dates back to 1950. At one time, they had almost 450 sites across the country.

The company said it was closing due to “the current challenges in the retail industry,” according to a Fortune report.

Papyrus is offering a 20-40% discount on its website as well as in-store sales.

While Papyrus retail stores are slated to close, Papyrus products will still be sold at other retailers.

The statement reads as follows:

“The Schurman Retail group would like to thank you, our wonderful customers for so many years of loyalty. Unfortunately, we regret to close our stores. We hope that with our thoughtful, artistic greeting cards and self-expression products, we have been able to inspire you to celebrate and honor the special people in your life, creating meaningful moments along the way. We truly appreciate all of your business and will not meet your needs. We will cherish the memories. The Papyrus brand continues and we hope you will still find joy there. ”

