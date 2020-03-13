Paradise Lost announce new album Obsidian

Paradise Lost have announced that they’ll launch their new studio album later this year.

The abide by-up to 2017’s Medusa is titled Obsidian and it’ll launch through Nuclear Blast on May possibly 15.

Frontman Nick Holmes claims: “One of the most eclectic albums we have performed in some time. We have miserable tracks, unfortunate tracks, slow music and a lot quicker music. Did I mention depressing?”

Paradise Lost have marked the news by revealing a snippet of their new monitor Darker Ideas, which can be listened to down below.

Obsidian is claimed to “eschew its quick predecessors’ gruesome, myopic approach in favour of a richer and far more dynamic deluge of black shades.

“From the deceptive class and twin atmospheres of opener Darker Feelings via to the crushing, baroque doom of war-torn nearer Ravenghast, Obsidian reveals a band in masterful handle of a broad array of important concepts.

“Most significantly, the file features a number of tunes that draw intensely from the a great deal-cherished, Kohl-encrusted days of 80s gothic rock – in certain, recently-minted Paradise Lost anthem Ghosts is a guaranteed dance floor-filler at any discerning goth nightclub.”

Obsidian is now readily available to pre-buy. Locate aspects down below.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=-IydwhaibhU

Paradise Missing: Obsidian

1. Darker Ideas

2. Slide From Grace

3. Ghosts

4. The Devil Embraced

5. Forsaken

6. Serenity

7. Ending Times

8. Hope Dies Young

9. Ravenghast

Paradise Lost: Obsidian

Paradise Lost are again with their manufacturer new studio album Obsidian. It can be the first because 2017’s Medusa, with the band revealing the album news by teasing the new keep track of Darker Views.Check out Deal