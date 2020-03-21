Paradise Lost get a Tumble From Grace in new online video

Paradise Shed have released a video clip for their new single Fall From Grace.

It is the 1st promo from the British isles outfit’s impending studio album Obsidian, which is set to arrive on May perhaps 15 as a result of Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Nick Holmes states: “As a international crisis, it goes with out stating COVID-19 has affected everybody and every little thing, like each part of the music marketplace.

“As a outcome, our record label Nuclear Blast supplied us the opportunity to postpone the start of our most recent album Obsidian to a much less risky time later in the calendar year. Taking this into thing to consider, and the actuality the reside tunes circuit is presently in lockdown, we feel it is pointless to postpone the release as we consider our fans would not want to wait.

“Music can be appreciated in virtually any setting, so as a result we are likely forward with the very same release day and we sincerely hope our new album helps to carry your spirits, and is a beacon of mild in the dark for the duration of these unsure instances!

“Thanks for your continual aid as a result of the several years and see you on the highway!”

As for Tumble From Grace, Holmes claims: “This is a music about having difficulties by hard times, and a position blank refusal to accept that the end is within range.”

Guitarist Greg Waterproof coat provides: “The initially tune composed for Obsidian so probably just one of the closest in type to the earlier album Medusa. It has really a couple of unique things to it but is fundamentally a basic Paradise Lost song. Doom-laden, but ideally heartfelt and delicate in places.”

Past 7 days, Paradise Shed shared a snippet of their keep track of Darker Thoughts.

The band will play the new album in whole at The Warehouse in Leeds on September 17. Individuals pre-purchasing Obsidian by means of the Crash Records on the net store can seize a ticket bundle now.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=QWqNcw-oIbU

Paradise Shed: Obsidian

1. Darker Ideas

2. Drop From Grace

3. Ghosts

4. The Satan Embraced

5. Forsaken

6. Serenity

7. Ending Days

8. Hope Dies Young

9. Ravenghast

