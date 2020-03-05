Ronaldinho was questioned by legislation enforcement officers in their hotel home on the outskirts of Asuncion soon right after arriving in the nation yesterday, police said in a assertion. — AFP pic

ASUNCION, March 5 ― Former Barcelona and Brazil striker Ronaldinho Gaucho was staying questioned by Paraguayan authorities now soon after arriving in the nation with what law enforcement said was an adulterated Paraguayan passport.

Ronaldinho and his brother and organization supervisor Roberto de Assis ended up equally questioned by law enforcement officers in their lodge place on the outskirts of Asuncion shortly after arriving in the region yesterday, police reported in a assertion.

Paraguayan prosecutor Federico Delfino instructed a news conference nowadays that the pair left Guarulhos airport in Sao Paulo with Brazilian passports and have been provided Paraguayan kinds “as quickly as they obtained off the plane”.

“Both Mr Ronaldinho and his brother mentioned they had been a reward,” Delfino told reporters.

Preliminary investigations indicated the numbers on the passports corresponded to other persons, Delfino extra.

“They have not absent by the processs of acquiring Paraguayan nationality,” Delfino stated. “To get Paraguayan nationality or to be naturalised as a Paraguayan you have to have resided in the place.”

Reuters has contacted Assis to ask for remark on the allegations.

The community prosecutor’s business office, who collaborated with the law enforcement in their investigation, mentioned its officials seized the pair’s mobile telephones and passports during a pay a visit to to their hotel yesterday.

Both equally males were being permitted to continue being overnight in their presidential suite at the place club wherever they were being staying but returned to satisfy with the general public prosecutor as requested these days.

The brothers ended up invited to Paraguay by a nearby casino operator and experienced arrived on Wednesday to acquire portion in a football clinic for little ones and a e-book launch.

The previous Gremio, Flamengo and Paris St Germain forward last performed skillfully in 2015.

Ronaldinho, 39, was the finest participant in the planet at his peak in the early section of this century.

He was named Fifa Planet Participant of the 12 months in 2004 and 2005 and gained the Entire world Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006. ― Reuters