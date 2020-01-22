Paraguay president among thousands in country with dengue fever

An outbreak of dengue fever that has affected thousands of Paraguayans in the last few weeks reached the presidential palace, whose country leader, Mario Abdo Benitez, has confirmed that he has been affected by the disease.

Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni said on Wednesday that the 48-year-old president became unwell during a trip to the east of the country and returned to the capital, Asuncion, where the diagnosis was confirmed. He has been instructed to rest.

“The result of the blood test effectively confirms that the president has dengue fever,” Mazzoleni said at a press conference.

“He will fulfill his agenda in Mburuvicha Roga [the presidential residence] with some restrictions,” he said, adding that the president was in a “good general state”.

The diagnosis underlines the possible severity of the outbreak of the disease in Paraguay, which has the second highest incidence of dengue fever in South America after Brazil. A serious outbreak in 2013 led to 250 deaths in the country.

The World Health Organization says that the incidence of dengue fever, which causes high fever and joint pain, has grown rapidly in recent decades. There is no specific treatment, but early detection and care reduces the risks associated with the disease.

The minister said Abdo Benitez must go through a rest period of at least 48 hours and will be evaluated day after day to “fire him if necessary.”

He added that the rest period could last three to seven days.

Dengue fever is an endemic disease in Paraguay, with cases peaking in the summer months when the transmitting Aedes Aegypti mosquito spreads. The government announced days ago that it is preparing for a strong epidemic that will peak in February.

The Ministry of Health has also confirmed that so far this year two people have died as a result of the disease and another 14 deaths are being investigated. In addition, 1,800 cases of dengue have been confirmed and around 10,000 suspected cases have been reported.