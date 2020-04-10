“Parallel governance”: Shiv Sena opposes Mavidashra Guv meeting in Covid-19 – News from India

Sev Shiv on Friday objected to a meeting of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with administrative officials on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 and called it unnecessary “parallel governance”. Sena also said such meetings would only create confusion among state government staff.

In an editorial in the Saamana Senate vote, the ruling party said that in the prevailing “war situation” there should be a single command center to give directions to the administration.

“Prime Minister at the Center and Chief Minister at the state level (he should have this authority). Even at a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Shiv Sena and NCP chief Sharad Pawar told the prime minister that the entire country was united under his leadership to fight Covid-19, “the editorial states.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Pawar were part of that video conference from Mumbai.

Praising CM’s leadership for its resolution of the coronavirus health crisis, Pawar told Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about the governor’s role (in holding a meeting with officials), the editorial said.

“There was no bitterness. If one runs a parallel government, it will lead to confusion. If a senior leader like Sharad Pawar feels that way, then the matter should be taken seriously,” the editorial board said.

The editorial also slammed the opposition BJP for frequently going to Raj Bhavan to criticize the Senate Congress-NCP government.

Earlier this week, Governor Koshyari held a meeting via video conferencing with district collectors and departmental commissioners.

The meeting discussed the availability of medical facilities and food products for migrant and homeless workers and people in need who were severely affected by coronavirus outbreaks and closure.

The meeting was attended by departmental commissioners, an additional commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and collectors of ten districts.

