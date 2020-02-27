paralympic-boccia-exam-event-to-be-held-devoid-of-athletes

Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizers mentioned Wednesday that a Paralympic Boccia check occasion will be held without having athletes owing to concerns more than the existing coronavirus outbreak.

The event, originally scheduled as the Japan Para Championships Boccia and set to begin on Friday at Ariake Gymnastics Centre, was postponed on Feb. 20. Instead, a smaller variety of domestic athletes had been expected to participate in a check.

Beneath the new plan, officials from the arranging committee and the sport’s national federation will think the part of wheelchair-sure athletes in a test of the tournament’s operations and units.

The test will choose put on Saturday and Sunday and will be closed to spectators and the media.

Olympic organizers are also looking into downsizing a sporting activities climbing check function slated for March six-8 at Aomi Urban Sports activities Park.