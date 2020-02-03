Paralympic Games: Emma Foy and Hannah van Kampen eclipse their own world record in Canada

Driver Emma Foy and driver Hannah van Kampen found form and consistency to show that they were reaching their peak for the Tokyo Paralympics in Japan later this year.

Foy of Dargaville and Van Kampen of Hastings not only retained their world crown in individual pursuit in women’s tandem, but broke their world record by 0.1 seconds in the qualifying round of the world para-cycling championship UCI 2020 in Milton, Ontario, Canada, Friday (NZ time).

“It was great,” said Van Kampen of the Cambridge-based pair. “It was a qualifying race but it was probably the best race we have ever had.”

The 26-year-old said he may have the potential to drive a bit faster in the winning 3km race over 12 laps, but found himself a bit stuck behind British driver Lora Fachie and the pilot Corrine Hall on the last lap, even if they did. won by more than seven seconds.

“In the end, we beat our previous time, so we are very happy with that,” said Hawke’s Bay Ramblers Cycling Club member.

These were the pair’s second consecutive world champion titles on the track.

It’s upside down and buttocks as Hannah van Kampen (front) and Emma Foy show the pace that saw them eclipse their world record by 0.1 seconds earlier in the qualifying round. Photo / Photosport

Foy and Van Kampen had achieved a world record of 3m 20.819 in the qualifying round, overshadowing the 3: 20.80 they set in Brisbane in December of last year.

Kiwi’s assistant coach, Dr. Damian Wiseman, said on the UCI Twitter site: “Emma and Hannah had a great day today piloting collectively and technically one of the best pursuits they have run so far and have had the best lap times we have seen them and given that they are the current world record holders to go out and deliver a race that was below their most recent world record was just a reflection of how well they ran their race. “

The Kiwis clocked a time of 3: 23.163 to win gold in the final. The Irish tandem pair of driver Katie-George Dunlevy and the pilot Eve McCrystal had to settle for a silver medal with a time of 3: 31.396 while the Belgian combination of the driver Griet Hoet and the pilot Anneleen Monsieur won the bronze of the British pair.

Foy and Van Kampen won a bronze medal in the women’s time trial in tandem of four laps and 1 km the next day, in 1: 07.352.

The British driver pair Sophie Thornhill and the pilot Helen Scott won the gold medal in 1: 04.953, ahead of the Dutch combination of driver Larissa Klaassen and pilot Imke Brommer who arrived at 1: 06.984.

“We have not had the best time we have ever had, but we are a bit tired of running the day before, although time trials are usually our first event,” said Van Kampen after imitating their feat last year.

Although Foy and Van Kempen are not sprint specialists, they were “just delighted” to get on the podium, even if they had the potential to improve their time in this discipline which is also on the agenda. of the Paralympic Games.

They spent a week in Milton after preparing for the Invercargill Championships.

“It’s always good to be with the rest of the team and focus on the same goals, which is good because we all call each other,” said Van Kampen.

“Ultimately, this year’s biggest goal is Tokyo.”

The Paralympic Games will take place from August 25 to September 26.

The smile of satisfaction is written on the faces of the driver Hannah van Kampen (left) and the driver Emma Foy at the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships. Photo / Photosport

“Everything went 100% well, so we can’t wait to do our best (in Tokyo).”

She said while they still had a lot of work to do, she and Foy were very excited to improve their time because they enjoyed training together.

Foy has a visual impairment due to congenital ocular skin albinism. Van Kampen is the sighted rider who rides on the front of the tandem bike.

In September of last year, the Kiwi pair won gold and silver medals at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in the Netherlands.

They won the 81.4 km BV1 women’s road race in a finish photo against Dunlevy and McCrystal.

Van Oliver, who trained and found inspiration growing up in the bay with the 1972 Munich Olympics, Robert Oliver and Ivar Hopman, is bound for Hastings where she hopes to visit her mother Vanessa and his father Paul, who are former Ramblers riders. His brothers Finn and Oliver are also members of the club.

Hannah van Kampen is an old girl from the Taiukra Rudolf Steiner school where her father is a professor of hard materials technology.

While the Milton trails were heated, Canada was experiencing a trying winter.

“I woke up this morning and it’s snowing today, but it’s a great experience because I’ve never had it before,” she said. “I’ll be back home tomorrow so it’s going to be nice.

With a two-week break on the bike, Van Kampen was eager to thaw in the bay’s climates in the mid-30C.

“I hope I can get to the beach, which will be good.”

Emma Foy (left) and Hannah Van Kampen savor the gold with the Irish pair Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal and the Belgians Griet Hoet and Anneleen Monsieur. Photo / Phosport.