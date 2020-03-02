Paramount’s Blue Story Trailer from Filmmaker Rapman

Paramount Photos has unveiled the formal trailer for Blue Story from breakout director Rapman (Shiro’s Tale, American Son). Arriving in choose theaters on March 20, you can check out the trailer now in the player below as very well as the poster in the gallery!

Ideal friends Timmy (Stephen Odubola) and Marco (Micheal Ward) go to the similar substantial university in Peckham but dwell in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco’s overwhelmed up by a person of Timmy’s main university mates the two boys wind up on rival sides of a never ever-ending cycle of a gang war in which there are no winners… only victims.

Prepared and directed by Rapman, the film also stars Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward, Rohan Nedd, Kadeem Ramsay, Khali Finest, and Junior Afolabi Salokun.

From Paramount Photos, BBC Films, DJ Movies, and JOI Productions, Blue Tale is produced by Damian Jones and Joy Gharoror-Akpoiotor.

