“Bigg Boss 13” contender Paras Chhabra is reportedly missing Mahira Sharma in the middle of a lock of Covid lock while the “wedding card” of the two is now going viral.

Paras and Mahira have always made friends that they have friends with, but their close relationship has become a hot topic between their fellow contestants and viewers of the controversial reality show.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are planning a wedding? This wedding card says so!

Paras broke the relationship with his girlfriend, Ashanti Puri, and many felt it was because of her relationship with Mahira.

In addition to performing in a music video together, the two often take to Instagram to post photos of the two having a great time.

Now the wedding card is going viral on the internet but it could be a fan-made card as it was posted on the fan’s page.

In the meantime, he is talking about the long-distance relationship of Paras in a cryptic video he recently posted on Tiktok. He explains how such an arrangement works between two people.

Addressing his fans in Hindi, he says: “What’s the problem? Long distance? Silence occurs when a mother. People fell in love even when they couldn’t meet them. “

A bunch of hashtags on captions – especially #pahira – is catching everyone’s attention.

“This is for you … #paraschhabra #abrakadabraparaschabbra # biggboss13 #phira,” Parsus captioned the video.

When he posted the video, fans are speculating if Paras Chhabra is missing Mahira Sharma. Although it is not certain to whom the video is dedicated because he has used the popular #Wear – including Paras and Mahira Sharma.

