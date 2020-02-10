“Parasite” achieves shock gains because it dominates the night

The Oscars 2020 took place this evening (February 9) in Los Angeles and were dominated by Bong Joon-hos Parasite.
- Continue reading: Parasite Review: Bong Joon-ho’s dark comic thriller is a modern masterpiece (yes, also with subtitles)
With 11 nods, the Joaquin Phoenix star Joker went into the night with the most nominations in categories such as “Best Film”, “Adapted Screenplay” and “Best Actor for Phoenix”. The Irishman was just behind with ten nods, including two nominations for supporting actor (Joe Pesci, Al Pacino) and the best director for Martin Scorsese. Sam Mendes’ 1917 World War I film also made ten nods.
Nevertheless, Parasite took first place in the night and was awarded Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director for Bong Joon-ho and Best Film. It is the first South Korean film to be awarded an Oscar and the first non-English language film to be awarded the best picture.
The full list of winners is as follows:
best picture
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Parasite – winner
direction
The Irishman (Martin Scorsese)
Joker (Todd Phillips)
1917 (Sam Mendes)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho) – winner
Actor in a leading role
Antonio Banderas (pain and fame)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once upon a time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – winner
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Actress in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo
Scarlett Johansson (marriage story)
Saorise Ronan (little women)
Charlize Theron (bomb)
Renee Zellweger (Judy) – winner
Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks (a nice day in the neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (Irishman)
Joe Pesci (Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) Winner
Actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates
Laura Dern (marriage story) – winner
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (little women)
Margot Robbie (bomb)
Custom screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit – winner
joker
Little woman
The two popes
Original screenplay
Knife out
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Parasite – winner
Costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little women – winner
Once upon a time in Hollywood
original score
Joker – winner
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Animated short film
Dcera
Hair Love – winner
Kitbull
Unforgettable
sister
Live action short film
brotherhood
Nefta football club
The neighboring window – winner
Saria
A sister
Sound Editing
Ford vs. Ferrari winner
joker
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
sound mixing
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917 – winner
Once upon a time in Hollywood
cut
Ford vs. Ferrari winner
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
parasite
Animated feature film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I have lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4 – winner
cinematography
The Irishman
joker
The lighthouse
1917 – winner
Once upon a time in Hollywood
documentary
American Factory – winner
The cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honey country
Brief documentary topic
In absence
Learn to skateboard in a warzone – winner
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Go run cha-cha
International feature film
Corpus Christi
Honey country
Les Miserables
Pain and fame
Parasite – winner
Make-up and hair styling
Bombshell – winner
joker
Judy
Vicious: Mistress of Evil
1917
Visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 – winner
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
“I can’t let you throw it away” (Toy Story 4)
“I will love myself again” (Rocketman) winner
“I stand with you” (breakthrough)
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2)
“Get up” (Harriet)
product design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood was a winner
parasite
