“Parasite” achieves shock gains because it dominates the night

The Oscars 2020 took place this evening (February 9) in Los Angeles and were dominated by Bong Joon-hos Parasite.

With 11 nods, the Joaquin Phoenix star Joker went into the night with the most nominations in categories such as “Best Film”, “Adapted Screenplay” and “Best Actor for Phoenix”. The Irishman was just behind with ten nods, including two nominations for supporting actor (Joe Pesci, Al Pacino) and the best director for Martin Scorsese. Sam Mendes’ 1917 World War I film also made ten nods.

Nevertheless, Parasite took first place in the night and was awarded Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director for Bong Joon-ho and Best Film. It is the first South Korean film to be awarded an Oscar and the first non-English language film to be awarded the best picture.

The full list of winners is as follows:

best picture

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite – winner

direction

The Irishman (Martin Scorsese)

Joker (Todd Phillips)

1917 (Sam Mendes)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho) – winner

Actor in a leading role

Antonio Banderas (pain and fame)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once upon a time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – winner

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo

Scarlett Johansson (marriage story)

Saorise Ronan (little women)

Charlize Theron (bomb)

Renee Zellweger (Judy) – winner

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks (a nice day in the neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (Irishman)

Joe Pesci (Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) Winner

Actress in a supporting role

Kathy Bates

Laura Dern (marriage story) – winner

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (little women)

Margot Robbie (bomb)

Custom screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit – winner

joker

Little woman

The two popes

Original screenplay

Knife out

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite – winner

Costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little women – winner

Once upon a time in Hollywood

original score

Joker – winner

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Animated short film

Dcera

Hair Love – winner

Kitbull

Unforgettable

sister

Live action short film

brotherhood

Nefta football club

The neighboring window – winner

Saria

A sister

Sound Editing

Ford vs. Ferrari winner

joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

sound mixing

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

1917 – winner

Once upon a time in Hollywood

cut

Ford vs. Ferrari winner

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

parasite

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I have lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4 – winner

cinematography

The Irishman

joker

The lighthouse

1917 – winner

Once upon a time in Hollywood

documentary

American Factory – winner

The cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honey country

Brief documentary topic

In absence

Learn to skateboard in a warzone – winner

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Go run cha-cha

International feature film

Corpus Christi

Honey country

Les Miserables

Pain and fame

Parasite – winner

Make-up and hair styling

Bombshell – winner

joker

Judy

Vicious: Mistress of Evil

1917

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 – winner

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

“I can’t let you throw it away” (Toy Story 4)

“I will love myself again” (Rocketman) winner

“I stand with you” (breakthrough)

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2)

“Get up” (Harriet)

product design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood was a winner

parasite

