“Parasite”, “Beasts Clawing At Straws” and “Moving On” win at the 49th Rotterdam International Film Festival (IFFR)

Three South Korean films won awards at the 49th Rotterdam International Film Festival (IFFR).

On January 31, the annual film festival recognized the best film talents in 2019.

The black and white version of “Parasite” by director Bong Joon Ho won the IFRR Audience Award (also known as the BankGiro Loterij Audience Award). The director was unable to attend due to an ongoing Oscar campaign, as the film currently has six nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards. This black and white version of “Parasite” will be presented in theaters at the end of February.

Director Kim Yong Hoon’s police thriller, “Beasts Clawing At Straws”, won the special jury prize of the IFRR Tiger Competition. With Jung Woo Sung and Jeon Do Yeon, the film tells the story of a chase that follows when a big bag of money appears in front of desperate people. The jury praised the structure, the scenario, the play and the staging of the film, as well as its representation of the inequality of the classes in the current society.

When accepting his award, director Kim Yong Hoon said: “Rotterdam presented me with many firsts. I met my first audience during my first film festival and I received my first prize. Thank you to IFFR for transforming my first moments into great moments. I love Rotterdam forever! “Beasts Clawing At Straws” will be presented on February 12 in Korean theaters.

“Moving On” is a film about a teenage girl named Ok Joo who lives with her father, younger brother and aunt at her grandfather’s because of her family’s financial situation. The film details the daily ups and downs of three generations living together under one roof.

When receiving the Bright Future award, director Yoon Dan Bi said, “I had no idea what kind of life I would be living during the shooting of this film. When the film was invited to Rotterdam, I started to think that the film lived its own life and that my job was to help this film to live a good life. I hope that the actors, the staff and the moviegoers will help so that this film can live well. »She added with emotion:« I love you Rotterdam! And some audience members said, “We love you too. “

The jury noted how the film highlighted the richness of human relationships within a family, and the IFFR website compared the talented rookie director to the famous Japanese director Koreeda Hirokazu. Cast members Choi Jung Woon, Yang Hong Joo, Park Hyun Young, Park Seung Joon and Kim Sang Dong also attended the festival.

Congratulations to all the winners!

