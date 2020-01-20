“Parasite” becomes the first foreign language film to win the best set prize at the SAG Awards

The 2019 film “Parasite” won another prize!

On January 20 at 10 p.m. KST, the film became the first foreign language film to win the exceptional performance of a cast in a film at the 26th SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Awards.

This prize is awarded to the entire main cast of a film when all the actors perform in an exceptional way, and “Parasite” was the first Asian film to be nominated and awarded.

When “Parasite” was deemed the winner, Song Kang Ko delivered the acceptance speech on behalf of the actors. He said, “I think” Parasite “is a story about how to live life. After receiving such a significant overall award, it makes me think that we made a very good film. I am honored to receive the award in front of great actors whom I admire so much and I will remember this beautiful memory forever. “

Director Bong Joon Ho and actors Lee Sun Gyun, Choi Woo Sik, Park So Dam and Lee Jung Eun, who also attended the event, could not hide their joy, and all the Hollywood actors present also warmly greeted the actors of “Parasite”.

The SAG Awards congratulated the film via Twitter and TNT Drama also announced the making of the film.

NEON, an American film production and distribution company, also shared the film’s big victory, and the Hollywood Reporter showed Bong Joon Ho’s proud moment in their historic achievement.

With another award added to the film’s list of achievements, the chances of the film winning a prize at the 92nd Academy Awards have increased. This year’s Oscars will take place on February 9.

