“Parasite” becomes the first Korean film in 15 years to exceed 1 million moviegoers in Japan

“Parasite” has reached 1 million admissions in Japan!

The film, which has become an international sensation, hit theaters in Japan on January 10. Only 25 days later (February 5), he surpassed the million moviegoers.

The last time a Korean film exceeded one million admissions in Japan was in 2005, when the film “April Snow” with Bae Yong Joon and Son Ye Jin crossed the line.

“Parasite” is now the fourth Korean film to record 1 million moviegoers in Japan, after “Swiri” (1998), “Windstruck” (2004) and “April Snow”.

In addition, as of February 5, the film had made profits of 1.4 billion yen (about $ 12.7 million). This is the first time that a Korean film has exceeded one billion yen at the Japanese box office in 15 years since Jung Woo Sung and Son Ye Jin “A Moment to Remember” did so in 2005.

In the first weekend of its release in Japanese theaters, “Parasite” arrived at No. 5 at the box office, but after naturally being promoted by word of mouth, it became No. 3 at the box -office last weekend. , its fourth weekend in theaters.

“Parasite” has had resounding success this season, notably by winning the prize for the best foreign language film at the Golden Globes, the cast winning the prize for the exceptional performance of a cast in a film at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Award, and many more. Before becoming a worldwide success, he won the highest Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival last May.

The film is playing for six Oscars at the ceremony on February 9, and director Bong Joon Ho and the eight members of its main cast are confirmed.

Source (1)

