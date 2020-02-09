“Parasite” becomes the first Korean film to win the Independent Spirit Awards with the best international victory

The blockbuster movie “Parasite” continues to soar as it makes history again.

On February 8 (local time), the 35th Independent Spirit Awards took place in Santa Monica, United States, where “Parasite” won the title of Best International Film. The event is the representative awards in the United States which celebrates independent filmmakers.

“Parasite” now holds the title of first Korean film to win an award at the ceremony. Films such as “Oasis” from 2005, “Mother”, 2009 film by Bong Joon Ho and “Burning” have been nominated in the past, but it is the first Korean film to win an award. He faced fierce competition, including “Invisible Life”, “Les Misérables”, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”, “Retablo” and “The Souvenir”.

Director Bong Joon Ho accepted the award and said, “10 years ago I came here with my previous film” Mother “, which had been nominated. Even though I could not win, I remember that the tent was very memorable. I am so happy to receive this award today in a much cooler tent. I would like to thank all of my actors, team members and companies who gave their full support to make this film. “

He added: “Suddenly, I remember the very first day of the screening of” Parasite “in New York in a very old classical theater. During the Q&A, I saw a rat running in the background. It was a very old theater, and when I gave my answer, I saw a rat rushing around the audience. At the time, I thought maybe it was a symbol of luck, ”and made everyone laugh.

“Parasite” is currently nominated in six categories at the 92nd Oscars in Los Angeles, and Bong Joon Ho will be present with the main cast. The prices will take place on February 9 at 5 p.m. PST (February 10 at 10:00 a.m.KST).

Congratulations to “Parasite”!

