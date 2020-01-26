“Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho says HBO adaptation would resolve unanswered questions from film

Director Bong Joon Ho shared some ideas on his vision for a new six-hour version of “Parasite”.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Bong Joon Ho was in talks to produce a limited series based on “Parasite” for HBO alongside Hollywood director Adam McKay.

Although it is still unclear whether the miniseries would be a film remake or a spin-off – and whether the adaptation would be in English or Korean – Bong Joon Ho has now shared some of his ideas for the project planned.

In an interview with the American media TheWrap, Bong Joon Ho explained: “I accumulated all of these key ideas when I started writing the script. I just couldn’t include all of these ideas in the two hour length of the movie, so they’re all stored in my iPad, and my goal with this limited series is to create a six hour movie. “

The director then specifically raised a few unanswered questions about the character of Gook Moon Gwang (played by Lee Jung Eun) from the original film.

“For example,” he said, “when original housekeeper Moon Gwang returned late in the evening, something happened to her. Even her husband asked, but she didn’t never answered. “

“I know why she had bruises on her face,” continued Bong Joon Ho. “I have a story for that, and other than that, why does she know about this bunker? What relationship does she have with this architect (the original owner of the house) to find out about this bunker? So I have all these hidden stories that I have stored. “

After becoming the first Korean film to win the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival last year, “Parasite” made history by raking in the awards during this year’s award season. Among other achievements, the film recently became the first foreign language film to win the Best Set at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG), as well as the first Korean film to win a Golden Globe Award. He is currently nominated for six Oscars, including one for best film.

Would you be interested in seeing a longer version of "Parasite"?

Source (1)

Superior photo credit: Xportsnews

