“Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho talks about his beginnings as a director

On February 10, in commemoration of “Parasite ”’s victory at the 92nd Academy Awards, MBC broadcast a special episode on director Bong Joon Ho, where he spoke about his debut as a director.

He said, “I saw a lot of foreign films they broadcast on TV. I was obsessed with them. Friday night, the American military channel broadcast many erotic or violent films. And on the weekends, I watched all the classics (which were broadcast on television). “

“I wanted to know more about cinema, so I studied a lot. I watched the same movie dozens of times and studied it. “

The principal said that when he was at a school movie club, he sold donuts at the school store for six months so that he could buy a camera. He said, “I remember holding this camera while I was sleeping.”

In 1994, Bong Joon Ho created the film “White Man”. The director said, “I had no experience, so there was no actor who knew me. A friend of mine joined a company called Yeon Woo Stage. This friend introduced me to an actor named Kim Roe Ha. For her appearance costs, I only gave her a gift card for a button-down shirt. Actress Kim Roe Ha, who also participated in the MBC special, said, “That’s right. I bought a shirt with the gift card. I am surprised he remembers. “

Bong Joon Ho then entered the Korean Academy of Film Arts and presented the short film “Incoherence” as a graduation project. Director Park Chan Wook, who saw the graduation project, said, “I first discovered director Bong Joon Ho through his graduation film. It was a movie called “Incoherence,” which showed the hypocrisy of the leaders of the company. It was so fresh, quirky and creative, and it surprised me. I had never seen such an amazing short film from Korea before. So I immediately asked who made the film and called him. “

Bong Joon Ho said: “Director Park Chan Wook contacted me to take over the script for a new film. I was about to graduate and was amazed. I was happy to have found work before I even graduated. However, Bong Joon Ho could not find investors for the film. He said, “I started working part time. I shot wedding films. There will be people who will always have the images I shot for them. I filmed very well. If the parents were crying, I did a close-up, and if there was someone who looked like the groom’s ex-girlfriend, I did too. “

The director then became assistant director of the movie “Motel Cactus” and then released “Barking Dogs Never Bite” as his first commercial film, although it didn’t go well at the box office.

Bong Joon Ho then had a huge success with his 2003 film “Memories of Murder”, which attracted more than 5 million moviegoers. He said, “I got married in 1995, and since then until” Memories of murder “in 2003, it was incredibly difficult. It was so bad that a classmate was giving me rice. “

“Memories of murder” (2003)

When asked if he had ever considered giving up filmmaking, he replied, “Towards the end, I approached. I think it was in 1998 when I had a chat with my wife. I said, “Just give me one more year. I saved some money, so it will last a year. “So for this year, I made films with the spirit that I was going to go even if it ended in failure.”

After “Memories of Murder” in 2003, director Bong Joon Ho then shot the successful films “The Host” (2003), “Mother” (2009), “Snowpiercer” (2013), “Okja” (2017), and “Parasite”, which made history at the 92nd Academy Awards as the first non-English language film to win the award for best film and the first Korean film to win an Academy Award.

The special MBC broadcast part of the director’s press conference after the Oscars, where the director asked to hold two of the trophies, joked: “Isn’t it too greedy?”

He said, “For the best film, it was the fourth time I went on stage, so I felt a little uncomfortable, and I wanted other people to have a chance to speak, so I stayed on the side. “

“In the last month and a half of award season, I have attended so many award ceremonies, and I think I have given 20 or 30 speeches. Now, at the end, my speech bank was empty and she reached the point where I even started talking about alcohol. “

