NEON, the movie distributor of the Korean blockbuster movie “Parasite,” swiped at President Donald Trump on Thursday evening immediately after he complained about the subtitled film winning “Best Picture” at the Oscars.

“Understandable, he cannot go through,” the distributor tweeted.

A couple hours before, Trump had ranted about the Oscar for “this international film” during his marketing campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“What the hell was that all that about?” he requested. “We’ve bought more than enough issues with South Korea, with trade. On major of that, they give them the finest motion picture of the calendar year.”

Trump waxed nostalgic for the 1939 film “Gone With the Wind,” which is infamous for its racist portrayal of the Civil War-era American South.

“Let’s get ‘Gone With the Wind,” he claimed. “Can we get ‘Gone With the Wind’ back, be sure to?”

The President also attacked actor Brad Pitt, who had pointed out during his Oscar acceptance speech that he only had 45 seconds to communicate, “which is 45 seconds a lot more than the Senate gave John Bolton” in the impeachment trial.

“He’s a minimal wiseguy,” reported Trump, at any time delicate to criticism from Hollywood.