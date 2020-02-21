[‘parasite’-distributors-tweet-catty-comeback-at-trump-for-stating-movie-did-not-deserve-oscar-acquire]

President Donald Trump gave ‘Parasite’ a thumbs down even with implying that he has yet to see the film. — Photograph by way of Instagram/neonrated and Reuters

PETALING JAYA, Feb 21 — The US distributors of South Korean film Parasite tweeted an epic clapback at President Donald Trump following he publicly scoffed at the film’s Oscars results.

In a reply to a video clip showing Trump undesirable-mouthing the South Korean darkish comedy, NEON basically tweeted, “Understandable, he can not study.”

Easy to understand, he are not able to examine.#Parasite #BestPicture #Bong2020 https://t.co/lNqGJkUrDP — NEON (@neonrated) February 21, 2020

Trump experienced denounced the critically-acclaimed movie during a reelection marketing campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado on February 20.

“How terrible was the Academy Awards this yr? We obtained adequate issues with South Korea, with trade.

“On prime of it, they give them the finest motion picture of the year?” he questioned as the crowd booed and jeered.

“Was it good? I don’t know,” Trump continued, implying that he had not seen the movie.

The president included that American movies from Hollywood’s golden age, this kind of as historical romance Absent With the Wind and 1950s film noir Sunset Boulevard, ended up thanks for a comeback.

In his Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech for Finest International Language Movie this calendar year, Parasite director Bong Joon-ho spoke about the “one-inch tall barrier” of subtitles and how English-speaking audiences are lacking out on a plethora of cinematic gems by shunning international films.

Parasite, which depicts a very poor relatives infiltrating a rich house underneath the guise of proficient experts, created heritage at the 92nd Academy Awards earlier this thirty day period when it became the to start with non-English movie to earn Ideal Picture.