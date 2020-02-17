[“parasite”-gets-1st-korean-movie-in-15-decades-to-arrive-at-no.-1-at-japanese-box-office-environment]

On prime of all the good results that Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” has noticed so significantly, it most not too long ago reached No. one at the Japanese box office environment!

“Parasite” is the to start with Korean film in 15 yrs to accomplish this feat after the 2005 movie “A Minute to Keep in mind.”

According to a correspondent of the Japanese leisure field on February 17, “Parasite” designed $370 million yen (around $three.three million) throughout 276 theatres nationwide involving February 15 and 16, increasing to the leading of the box office environment.

The cumulative income was recorded to be $two.5 billion yen (somewhere around $22.seven million). This areas “Parasite” as the 3rd most commercially effective Korean movie in Japan, just after 2005 films “A Second to Remember” and “April Snow.” The former stars Jung Woo Sung and Son Ye Jin, raking in $three billion yen (around $27.three million) with the latter also starring Son Ye Jin together with Bae Yong Joon, recording $2.8 billion yen (about $25 million).

Final weekend, the other movies ranked in the Japanese box office incorporated “1917” at No. 2, Japanese melodrama “Love is Difficult for Otaku” at No. 3, and Japanese horror movie “Howling Village” at No. 4. After premiering on December 27 of previous calendar year, “Parasite” initially attained No. five at the Japanese box office, but rose to the top rated immediately after winning 4 Academy Awards before this thirty day period.

