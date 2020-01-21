“Parasite” has been in Australian cinemas for an astonishing seven months

First, a small public announcement – if you haven’t seen it yet parasite But then you should really drop everything the hell you are doing and watch it now. That way you know what everyone is talking about when – hopefully – Bong Joon-ho“S twisted masterpiece gets away with an underdog Oscar win in February.

Parasite is already making history and is the first foreign language film to receive the SAG award for outstanding performance by actors in films. Bong Joon-ho, who was asked backstage about the film’s Oscar chances, said:

“It is true that the momentum is increasing and we are part of the price race. However, I think that today was really important as these actors were recognized by colleagues and this is the greatest joy of the night.” Regarding the Oscars, no one can predict what will happen. “

One thing is certain: Parasite has really captivated the Australian audience. In fact, more than seven months after its June release, it is still in local cinemas and is playing in front of crowded houses. This kind of drama is almost unknown these days, but it is a testament to how much people love the film and how good word of mouth was.

Jordan BastianThe State Manager of Palace Cinemas in Queensland has been playing the film on Palace James Street in Brisbane for 30 weeks. She told PEDESTRIAN.TV that she was thrilled at the reception. “I’ve never seen a film like this! It spins and spins throughout the film to surprise you – it’s at the forefront of exciting filmmaking. “

Indeed, Parasite has some big twists and turns that sometimes pull the rug out from under the audience.

“I’ve never seen an audience keep a conspiracy secret for so long,” Bastian continued. “Once you see it, it’s like this unspoken pact not to spoil it, so anyone who goes to the cinema for the first time really has no idea what to expect!”

Michael Matrenza. Parasite has been the distributor’s longest-running film in recent years, said the senior marketing manager of the distributor at Madman Entertainment. He attributes the film’s success to “the masterful work of Bong Joon-ho and his fantastic cast and crew”.

“We have released a number of Bongs films and we are less surprised than some because we have long considered him to be one of the most interesting and brave filmmakers in contemporary cinema,” said Matrenza. “We think there is every chance of an outsider victory [at the Oscars]. We think it’s time for the award to go to a foreign language film. “

Here are the places where you can still catch parasites if you haven’t already:

Melbourne:

Cinema Nova

Balwyn Palace

Sydney:

Chauvel Palace

Dendy Cinemas Newtown

Ritz cinema

Brisbane:

Adelaide:

Palace Nova Eastend

Palace Nova Prospect

Perth:

Palace cinemas Paradiso

Luna Cinema

