“Parasite” Helmer Bong Joon-Ho was such a proud father at the SAG Awards

I know a lot of people get upset about something Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the 2020 SAG Awards, and I absolutely understand it. But folks, we have to understand how healthy parasite director is Bong Joon-ho is.

If you haven’t seen parasites, there’s no way I can spoil it for you. Words can’t do it justice, so I’ll just hit you with the synopsis. Parasite introduces us to two families, the park Family and the Kim Family. The former is a picture of wealth and the latter … it is not. Whether coincidence or fate, the two families are brought together when Choi woo-shik(Train to Busan) Ki-Woo cheats his way into a job as an English teacher for the wealthy Park daughter, Day-Hye, And this is how it starts.

If you’re familiar with Bong’s works like Snowpiercer, you’ll know what to expect. If not, buckle up.

For the 2020 award season, Parasite has won gongs at the Golden Globes (best foreign language film), the Critics’ Choice Awards (best foreign language film, best director) and made history at today’s SAG Awards. First foreign language film with a cast performed best in a movie.

, @ ParasiteMovie is the first foreign language film to take the Actor® home for outstanding cast performance in a movie. #Sagawards pic.twitter.com/QAVDbNUu0O

– TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

But between directing and interviewing, Bong is such a father with a great D talent. Although he could probably get his hands on official footage from the night, Bong was still filming piles of the night on his cell phone – including the moment the parasite cast received a standing ovation at the awards ceremony. My heart bursts.

The cast of #Parasite receives a standing ovation at today’s #SAGAwards https://t.co/GESKRiECOo pic.twitter.com/bdZAzd5EG6

– Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2020

Of course, the healthy bong is now a meme.

Bong Joon-ho behaves like a proud father to his babies ???? pic.twitter.com/WtiqMo8vqx

– Filmsy (@filmjolie_) January 20, 2020

Favorite Asian fathers in order:

1) Bong Joon-Ho

2) my father https://t.co/XIb3S6SfSx

– Audrey Cleo Yap (@audreycleo), January 20, 2020

Bong Joon-Ho takes up the cast of Parasite. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LzFiGhR3Eh

– Sarah Moore (@sdmoore), January 20, 2020

kris jenner you do something great my darling was found dead pic.twitter.com/TGXXL5863t

– Kay (@ptandrson), January 20, 2020

LOOK AT HIM.

Bong Joon Ho is still in proud dad mode, documenting his PARASITE cast behind the scenes after their historic #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/ngGnZWrSic won

– jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 20, 2020

I love this picture so much.

Bong Joon-Ho here with BIG Dad at Soccer Game Energy. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/wqJhHVJmj6

– Justin Kirkland (@ justinkirkland4) January 20, 2020

Parasite will be nominated for six Oscars at this year’s award ceremony, including the best picture and the best director. If you haven’t seen the film yet, you can see it in independent cinemas like the Palace Cinemas.

In conclusion, here is my favorite quote from Bong, translated by the excellent one Sharon Choi: “Once you get past the 1 inch caption caption, you’ll be introduced to so many more fantastic films.” And that, my friends, is the good thing.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEUXfv87Wpk (/ embed)