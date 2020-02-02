‘Parasite’, ‘Jojo Rabbit’ wins the best Writers Guild Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, California – “Parasite” continued its march throughout the Hollywood award season by winning the best original screenplay honor at Saturday’s Writers Guild Awards.

The Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit” won the best adapted scenario.

The Writers Guild Awards took place about a week before the Academy Awards, where the two films will compete in the best image category.

RELATED: Complete List of 2020 Oscar Nominations

The “Parasite” victory went to Bong Joon Ho, who is also the director of the film and Han Jin Won. Taika Waititi won for “Jojo Rabbit”, a film he also directed and played.

HBO won first television awards, winning the drama category for “Estate”, the comedy category for “Barry” and the best new honored series from “Watchmen”.

The premium cable network limited series also won the original long format award, while FX’s “Fosse / Verdon” won the adapted long format award.

Saturday’s awards were presented at concurrent ceremonies in New York and Beverly Hills, California.

RELATED: Everything We Know About the Oscars 2020

Don’t miss the Oscars live on Sunday February 9 on ABC. Coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. ET | 3h30 CT | 1h30 PT on this ABC station.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.