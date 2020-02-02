“Parasite”, “Jojo Rabbit” writers win Writers Guild Awards

Bong Joon Ho won the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Original Screenplay for “Parasite” on Saturday. File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Taika Waititi will take part in the 92nd Oscar nomination in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Bill Hader, winner of the Outstanding Leading Actor Award in a comedy series for “Barry”, will appear behind the scenes at the 71st Annual Los Angeles Primetime Emmy Awards on September 22nd. File Photo by Christine Chew / UPI | Stock Photo

February 2 (UPI) – parasite Authors Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won won the Writers Guild of America Award for best original film screenplay on Saturday.

Taika Waititi was awarded the prize for the best adapted film screenplay Jojo Rabbit,

Jesse Armstrong, Alice Birke, Jon Brown, Jonathan Glatzer, Cord Jefferson, Mary Laws, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Gary Shteyngart, Susan Bald shared the honor for Best Drama Series for He Stanton and Will Tracy Successor.

Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Jason Kim, Taofik Kolade and Elizabeth Sarnoff won the award for the best comedy series Barry,

The award for the best new series went to that Guardian The team of authors consists of Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Janine Nabers, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy and Carly Wray.