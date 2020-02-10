“Parasite” marks history with 4 victories at the 92nd Oscars, including that of the best film

The 92nd Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles on February 9 (local time) and “Parasite” by Bong Joon Ho returns with four historic wins.

“Parasite” had been nominated for six prizes, including that of the best film, the original screenplay, directing, film editing, production design and international feature film. It made history as the first Korean film to receive a nomination for best film, and Bong Joon Ho, the first Korean director to receive an Oscar nomination.

Out of the six nominations, “Parasite” returned home with four, original screenplay, international feature film, production, including Best Picture, the highest distinction of the night. It is the first time in the history of the Oscars since the award ceremony began 92 years ago that a film in a non-English language has won the prize for best film.

“Parasite” also holds the title of first Korean film to have won a film at the Oscars, and the first film to win together the best film and the best international feature film. Bong Joon Ho is also the second Asian filmmaker to win the director’s award after Ang Lee, and “Parasite” is the sixth non-English language film to win the original screenplay and the first Asian language film to do so. .

The actors and the team of “Parasite” were also present to celebrate this crucial occasion.

Congratulations to “Parasite”!

