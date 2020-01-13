“Parasite” nominated for 6 Oscars, including the best film

Loading...

The 92nd Academy Awards announced its nominations, with Bong Joon Ho’s film “Parasite” having received six nominations, including that of the best film!

The film drew nods for the categories of best film, original script, director, film editing, production design and international feature film. “Parasite” is the first Korean film to be nominated for the best film, and Bong Joon Ho is the first Korean director to be nominated for an Oscar.

Congratulations to the nominees for the best film award! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/Wqgdoe62Gs

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020

Congratulations to the nominees for the original script! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/ZORIZfEtcO

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020

Congratulations to the leadership contestants! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/wAnN2RM6Ld

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020

Congratulations to the film editing finalists! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/mthPRncDxL

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020

Congratulations to the nominees of Production Design! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/9VdXX4Bunb

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020

Congratulations to the nominees for international feature films! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/qpNH5CaUyj

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020

The acclaimed film received numerous awards this season, in Korea and abroad, and it became the first Korean film to win the Golden Globes when it won the award for best foreign language film.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

