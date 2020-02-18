[“parasite”-reps-answer-to-experiences-that-producer-of-indian-movie-“minsara-kanna”-is-thinking-of-plagiarism-lawsuit]

The producer of Indian movie “Minsara Kanna” has accused “Parasite” of plagiarism.

Not long ago, outlet India Today documented that “Minsara Kanna” producer P.L. Thenappan mentioned, “I observed the South Korean movie ‘Parasite’ and I come to feel that they have stolen the film’s crux from ‘Minsara Kanna.’ I’m in talks with international attorneys and contemplating on submitting a circumstance against the makers of ‘Parasite’ soon.” The producer did not point out which part of the film was plagiarized.

TNM News quotations him as stating, “They have taken the plot from my movie. When they come across out that some of our films have been influenced by their films, they file cases. Similarly, it is only honest for us to do the same.”

“Minsara Kanna” is a 1999 romantic comedy that was directed by K.S. Ravikumar and also co-developed by K.R. Gangadharan. The film tells the tale of a younger male who falls in love with a lady from a rich spouse and children. In order to persuade her family, he hides his identification and enters her home by performing as a bodyguard. His siblings also do the job at the house as a housekeeper and chef.

In the 2019 movie “Parasite” directed by Bong Joon Ho, a having difficulties lousy family cons their way into all attaining employment as personnel for a prosperous loved ones. India Nowadays writes, “While the plotline is identical [to ‘Minsara Kanna’], the motives of figures in equally movies are totally unique.”

According to TNM News, director K.S. Ravikumar explained, “I’m happy that the tale has obtained an Oscar, even if it [‘Minsara Kanna’] served as an inspiration. On the other hand, submitting a case is up to the producer.”

On February 18, “Parasite” production enterprise CJ Entertainment responded to these studies. In an interview with Maeil Organization Newspaper’s Star Right now, a source from CJ Enjoyment mentioned, “We have no knowledge about plagiarism statements from an Indian movie. We have not been given any data pertaining to this challenge.”

