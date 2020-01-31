“Parasite” star Choi Woo Shik talks about his tearful victory at the SAG Awards + hopes to attend the Oscars and more

Choi Woo Shik talked about attending and receiving an award at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)!

On January 31, a press conference was held at the Lotte cinema in front of the Konkuk University station for the film “Time to Hunt” with Lee Je Hoon, Ahn Jae Hong, Choi Woo Shik, Park Jung Min, Park Hae Soo and director Yoon Sung Hyun present. This thriller tells the story of four friends who develop a dangerous plan for the chance of a better life and the ensuing breathless chase as a mysterious figure pursues them.

Choi Woo Shik last appeared in “Parasite”, which has won numerous awards, including the Palme d’Or at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival and received six nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards. During the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, “Parasite” became the first foreign language film to achieve an exceptional performance by casting in a film.

“I cried because I was so happy when we won the Ensemble award,” said Choi Woo Shik. “It was the first time I had felt this. I felt a new type of emotion and I am truly grateful. I am happy to participate in something for which I am so grateful, and it was such a fun experience that I got the chills. “

The actor said he is currently trying to balance his busy schedule between shooting the next movie “Blood of the Landscape” (literal title) and possibly attending the Oscars for “Parasite” and the International Festival of Berlin film for “Time to Hunt”. “

He explained: “The Berlin International Film Festival invited us because they liked our film. I feel ecstatic and I can’t wait to see our film and our faces on the big screen in a big theater. Also, I hope we can bring this love to Korea so that (the film) can also be loved in Korea. I think my schedule for attending the film festival and the awards ceremony is still being worked out, but I hope it will work well and that I can go too. “

The actor made everyone laugh when he said, “My tuxedo is ready.”

“Time to Hunt” will be released in February.

