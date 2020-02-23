[‘parasite’-star-hopes-movie-will-assistance-japan-korea-cultural-ties]



By Chris Gallagher

TOKYO (Reuters) – A person of the stars of “Parasite” stated on Sunday he hoped the film would aid make improvements to cultural ties among Japan and Korea, which have been strained by disputes which include a trade row that ignited amongst the Asian neighbors last 12 months.

Actor Music Kang-ho, who in the Oscar-profitable movie performs the father of the basement-dwelling Kim family members, mentioned he was pleased about the heat welcome Japanese enthusiasts experienced specified “Parasite” and hoped relations would carry on to strengthen.

“I hope we can go back again to the early 2000s, and have an curiosity in every single other’s operates,” Song informed reporters at the Japan Nationwide Press Club. “Japan and Korea are near countries and can relate to each and every other’s cultures.”

“Looking at how ‘Parasite’ has been obtained even in Japan, I hope we can have a mutual desire in each and every other’s cultures.”

Tune did not right reference present-day relations, but the two nations around the world have been likely through a rocky patch considering that past 12 months when a diplomatic row over Japanese payment for compelled Entire world War Two laborers was exacerbated by a trade dispute.

Japanese filmgoers have embraced “Parasite” since it opened in the region on Jan. 10. The film rode its Oscar bounce to the best of the Japanese box place of work past weekend and has now turn out to be the top-grossing South Korean film in Japan of all time.

“I’ve come to Tokyo for the reason that I want to convey my appreciation for the interest that all the filmgoers have proven,” the film’s director Bong Joon-ho informed the identical information convention.

“Parasite”, a darkish social satire about the disparities involving rich and inadequate in Seoul, designed record this month by starting to be the 1st international-language movie to just take Hollywood’s major prize.

The movie, which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Movie Festival final year, also scooped up 3 other Academy Awards which includes finest director for Bong, who defeat out Hollywood royalty like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

