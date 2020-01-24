“Parasite” Star Park So Dam surprises Chae Soo Bin with a thoughtful gift

Chae Soo Bin and Park So Dam showed their comforting friendship!

On January 23, Chae Soo Bin shared a video of her posing adorably in front of a coffee truck that was sent to the filming of her next television drama “Half of Half” (literal title).

She wrote in the caption “Wow, So Dam, you’re really amazing … Thanks! I’m going to gather forces and film. Let’s go! “She added in the hashtags,” Half of half “,” Park So Dam “and” I love you “.

Park So Dam commented under the post: “You’re so cute haha. Good luck darling!” With two heart emoticons.

The banner on the top of the truck reads: “I encourage my beautiful Soo Bin and the drama” Half of Half “! From actress Park So Dam.” Meanwhile, the sign next to the truck reads “Happy new year to the cast and crew of” Half of Half “, and good luck with today’s shoot too! Please always be in good health, both mentally and physically.”

“Half of Half” will tell the love story between an artificial intelligence programmer and a classical musical engineer. The drama is set to premiere in March 2020 and will star Chae Soo Bin, Jung Hae In, Lee Ha Na, Kim Sung Kyu, and more.

