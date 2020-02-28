[‘parasite’-storyboards-to-be-released-as-graphic-novel]

Bong Joon-ho poses with the Oscars for ‘Parasite’ at the Governors Ball subsequent the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California February nine, 2020. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 ― Grand Central Publishing has announced it is releasing the Bong Joon Ho-directed Greatest Photograph Oscar winner as a graphic novel in North The usa.

The guide is currently on shelves in South Korea as Parasite: The Screenplay and Storyboard Book in South Korea.

The graphic novel is created up of 304 internet pages of storyboards hand-drawn by director Bong Joon-ho, detailing the film’s storyline.

The dialogue, stage, and digicam directions will be translated into English from Korean. The e book will also incorporate a foreword by Bong.

“Director Bong’s illustrations share the illuminating electric power of his producing and directing, making the ‘Parasite’ graphic novel a stunning, riveting read through and fascinating powering-the-scenes glimpse at the producing of just one of the ideal films of the calendar year,” said Wes Miller, senior editor, Grand Central Publishing, in a assertion. “The consequence is an all-new way to experience the vertiginous delights and surprises of Bong Joon-ho’s deeply influencing, style-defying story.”

Parasite is composed by Bong and Han Jin-received, and stars Tune Kang Ho, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Cho Yeo Jeong, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Solar Kyun and Chang Hyae Jin.

It had its throughout the world premiere on May possibly 21 at the 2019 Cannes Film Competition. The film is the first South Korean attribute to earn the Palme d’Or. It also took home the Oscars for Greatest Director, Most effective Unique Screenplay, Finest International Feature Movie and Very best Photograph at the 92nd Academy Awards — the to start with time a foreign-language motion picture has gained the Academy’s most important honour.

The around the globe box workplace haul for Parasite is more than US$222 million (RM936 million). — AFP-Relaxnews