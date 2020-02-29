“Parasite” Usually takes Home Most effective Overseas Film Earn At 45th César Awards

Bong Joon Ho’s hottest strike film “Parasite” continues to soar!

The 45th César Awards ended up held on February 28 (neighborhood time) at the Salle Pleyel in Paris to celebrate the greatest in French cinema in 2019.

At the awards, “Parasite” won Greatest Foreign Movie, beating out rigid levels of competition of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Pain and Glory,” “Joker,” “Lola,” “Young Ahmed,” and “The Traitor.”

“Parasite” has swept up awards at a variety of intercontinental movie festivals and movie awards in the past year. Not only did the movie make history at the Academy Awards with four wins which includes starting to be the 1st non-English language movie to win Finest Photo, but they also took home two awards at BAFTA, became the 1st foreign language film to win Ideal Ensemble at the SAG Awards, and the first Korean movie to get at the Golden Globes.

Congratulations to “Parasite”!

