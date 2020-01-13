“Parasite” wins 2 awards at the 25th Critics’s Choice Awards, including that of the best director

Loading...

Bong Joon Ho’s film “Parasite” won two trophies at the 25th Critics’s Choice Awards!

The ceremony is hosted by the American-Canadian Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and this year’s celebration took place on January 12 in Santa Monica.

Bong Joon Ho won the prize for best director for “Parasite” tied with Sam Mendes for “1917”.

Congratulations to #bongjoonho for winning the #criticschoice Best Director award for @ParasiteMovie. #parasite pic.twitter.com/Sbgk6FiOpS

– Critic’s Choice (@CriticsChoice) January 13, 2020

The film also won the trophy for the best foreign language film.

Congratulations to the casting team and to the Parasite team, winners of the 25th annual @CriticsChoice prize for the best foreign language film. #criticschoice #parasite #parasitemovie pic.twitter.com/GIgmMrwsfb

– Critic’s Choice (@CriticsChoice) January 12, 2020

The film, which has become an international sensation, is also nominated for six Oscars, including that of the best film.

Congratulations to the cast and the team of “Parasite”!

How do you feel in this article?