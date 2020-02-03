“Parasite” wins 2 British Academy Film Awards at BAFTA 2020

“Parasite” won two trophies at the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Film Awards this year!

On February 2, local time, the annual EE British Academy Film Awards took place in London at the Royal Albert Hall. “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho attended the ceremony with star Song Kang Ho, and as was the case with almost all of the awards ceremonies this season, he didn’t come home empty-handed.

“Parasite” won the BAFTA award for best non-English language film, as well as the award for best original script (director Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won shared the script’s credits for the film).

Accepting his BAFTA for Best Original Screenplay, Bong Joon Ho remarked: “Because” Parasite “was written in a foreign language, I did not expect to receive this award. Thanks to the British Academy of Film and Television Arts for showing so much love to parasites. “

He humbly continued: “I spent a lot of time writing in cafes. I never imagined that I would stand here at the Royal Albert Hall. “

. The one and only Bong Joon Ho from ParasiteMovie loving his mask #EEBAFTA behind the scenes! ✊ # BAFTA pic.twitter.com/czrlKqiN3k

“Parasite” is now the second Korean film in history to win the BAFTA for best non-English language film, after The Handmaiden by Park Chan Wook in 2018.

Congratulations to Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won and the cast and crew of “Parasite”!

