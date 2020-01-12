“Parasite” wins 4 awards from the Georgia Film Critics Association

Loading...

The possibility that director Bong Joon Ho’s popular film “Parasite” will win the Oscars (popularly known as the Oscars) has now increased even more!

On January 11 (local time), “Parasite” received four awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Bong Joon Ho, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Foreign Language Film from the Georgia Film Critics Association after being nominated for eight categories.

This is a rather encouraging result for “Parasite”, which was nominated for the categories of international feature films and music (original song) at the 92nd Academy Awards to be held on February 9. It is very likely that the film will be nominated for the best director and the best film, which has not yet been announced.

Previously, the film won the Best Foreign Language Film Award at the 77th Golden Globe Awards and was named Best Film and Best Screenplay by the National Society of Film Critics.

