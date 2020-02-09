“Parasite” wins best photo Oscar – Boston Herald

By JAKE COYLE

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Parasite” won the best Oscar photo Sunday night and became the first foreign film to receive the greatest honor in the film.

The class satire of Bong Joon Ho is one of the season’s favorite, despite the fact that he has not collected any Academy Award nominations for his cast.

Bong’s insight into creating his story about a grander family who insinuates himself into the life of a rich family is widely recognized.

The film won four Oscars on Sunday, including the best director for Bong.

The Dolby Theater burst into loud applause after the victory was announced.

“Parasite” by Bong Joon Ho wrote history, Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar, Laura Dern collected the best supporting role at a 92nd Academy Awards.

The South Korean satire from Bong received three major prizes: best director, best original screenplay and best international film. They were all the first Oscars for a Korean film. Bong and co-writer Han Jin Won became the first Asian writers to receive the scenario prize. If ‘Parasite’ wins the last prize of the night, this would be the first non-English film to win the best photo.

As it is for a large part of the prize season, ‘Parasite’ seemed the favorite in the room. A standing ovation greeted Bong’s victory for international film. “I’m ready to drink tonight,” Bong said roaring from the crowd. Unexpectedly again called for the best director, Bong greeted his fellow nominees, notably Martin Scorsese, and concluded, “Now I am ready to drink until tomorrow.”

Few categories were more certain in Sunday’s Oscars than the best supporting role, which Pitt has closed all the awards season. While Pitt (who won the best photo for “12 Years a Slave” in 2014, as a producer was) received an audience with one-liners in the run-up to the Oscars, he started his remarks about a political note.

“They told me that I have 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave to John Bolton this week,” said Pitt, referring to the accused hearings. “I think Quentin might make a movie about it.”

Pitt said the honor had given him reason to think about his fairytale journey in the film industry, going back to when he moved from Missouri to Los Angeles. “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” Pitt said. “Isn’t that the truth?”

Most early prizes went according to predictions, including Dern who won for her performance as a divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach’s “Wedding Story.” Dern thanked her first Oscar and thanked her present parents, “My legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.”

For the 87th time this year no women were nominated for the best director, a subject that was interwoven with the entire ceremony – and even with the clothing of some attendees. Natalie Portman wore a cape with the names of female filmmakers who were not nominated for the best director, including Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Mati Diop (“Atlantics”).

Coming on a rare rainy day in Los Angeles, the ceremony was damp and song-heavy. Some performances, such as Eminem’s performance of “Lose Yourself,” were unexpected (and drew a declining response from Martin Scorsese). All the nominees for the song performed, including Elton John who, with his long-term partner Bernie Taupin, won for their song ‘Rocketman’.

The welcoming ceremony began on a recording note, with Janelle Monae performing “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and her own song, “Come Alive,” with an assist from Billy Porter. “I’m so proud to be here as a black queer artist telling stories,” Monae said. “Happy Black History Month.”

Two former Oscar hosts, Chris Rock and Steve Martin, provided the opening monologue. “An incredible relegation,” Martin called it. Martin also recalled that something was missing in this year’s leading nominees. “Vaginas!” Rock replied.

However, there were milestones. With winning the best adapted scenario for his Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit”, New Zealand film maker Taika Waititi became the first native director to ever win an Oscar. He dedicated the prize to “all indigenous children in the world who want to write art, dance and stories.”

“We are the original storytellers,” Waititi said.

“Joker” composer Hildur Gudnadottir only became the third woman to ever win the best original score. “To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music open, please speak,” said Gudnadottir. “We need to hear your voices.”

Prizes were distributed to all nominees with the best photos, with the only exception being the 10-time nominated “The Irishman” by Martin Scorsese.

“1917”, praised for its technical virtuosity, received awards for cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing from Roger Deakins. The auto-race throwback “Ford v Ferrari” was also honored for its craft, winning both editing and sound editing. Louisa May Alcott adaptation “Little Women” by Gerwig won for the costume design by Jacqueline Durran. “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” for Barbara Ling’s production design.

Netflix came in with a leading 24 nominations. Along with the victory for ‘Marriage Story’, the ‘American Factory’ won the streamer the best documentary. The film is the first release of the higher productions of Barack and Michelle Obama. No studio has spent more heavily on this prize season than Netflix, which is looking for its first best photo victory after just becoming embarrassed with ‘Roma’ last year.

Pixar expanded its dominance of the best animated film category and won for “Toy Story 4.” It is the 10th Pixar film that wins the prize and the second “Toy Story” film to do this, after the previous 2010 episode.

It was an early prize for the Walt Disney Co. who, despite last year, collected a record $ 13 billion in a global box office and owning the network on which the Oscars are broadcast played a minor role in the ceremony. Most of his awards came from 20th Century Fox (“Ford v Ferrari”) and Fox Searchlight (“Jojo Rabbit”), who both took over the company after the acquisition of the 21st Century Fox of $ 71.3 billion last year.

Disney’s ABC, which broadcasts the show live, hoped that a wide-ranging field of nominees – including the $ 1 billion in gross “Joker” for one of the 11 most important prizes – would help viewers. Last year’s show attracted 29.6 million viewers, an increase of 12%.

In a year of uproar throughout the industry, this year’s Oscar favorites were largely movies released in the cinema. They also contain mainly male characters and came from male directors.

After a year in which women made significant gains behind the camera, no female directors were nominated for the best director. The acting categories are also the least diverse since the failure of #OscarsSoWhite has prompted the academy to re-establish its membership. Cynthia Erivo (‘Harriet’) is the only nominated actor of color. Those results, which were the subject of speeches during the awards season, contrast with research suggesting that the most popular films shine more people than ever before.

Amanda Lee Meyers from the AP contributed to this report.

