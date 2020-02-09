‘Parasite’ wins Best Picture, directed by 2020 Oscars

February 9 (UPI) – The Korean dark comedy parasite was voted best picture at the Oscar gala in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

It was also recognized as the best international film, best original screenplay and best director for Bong Joon Ho.

This is the first non-English language film to receive the highest award, and Ho is the first Korean filmmaker to receive the Best Director Award.

Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor for jokeraced also the best original score class.

Renee Zellweger was voted best actress Judy. Once upon a time in Hollywood Star Brad Pitt won the Oscar for best supporting actress and Laura Dern won the award for best supporting actress Marriage history,

1917 won the awards for best camera, visual effects and best sound mixing and Once upon a time Hollywood won for Best Production Design.

Winner of the 2020 Academy Awards

Taika Waititi won the Adapted Screenplay Award for “Jojo Rabbit”. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Laura Dern was recognized as the best actress in a supporting role for “Marriage Story”. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Brad Pitt was recognized as the best actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Matthew A. Cherry (L) and Karen Rupert Toliver won the animated short for “Hair Love”. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Jacqueline Durran was recognized as the best costume designer for “Little Women”. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Elton John (L) and Bernie Taupin won the award for “Rocketman” for the best original song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Hildur Gudnadottir won the best original grade for “Joker”. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

From left to right Dominic Tuohy, Guillaume Rocheron and Greg Butler won the title “Best Visual Effects” for “1917”. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Barbara Ling (L) and Nancy Haigh received the award for best production design for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

From left to right Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert won the award for best documentary for “American Factory”. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

From left to right, Jonas Rivera, Mark Nielsen and Josh Cooley won the animated film for “Toy Story 4”. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

From left to right, Anne Morgan, Kazu Hiro and Vivian Baker won the best make-up and hairstyling for “Bombshell”. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Marshall Curry was recognized as the best live action short film for “The Neighbors’ Window”. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Jojo Rabbit earned the Best Adapted Screenplay award and American factory was voted best documentary.

Toy Story 4 was chosen as the best animated feature film and the price for the best animated short film went up hair love,

Little woman won the statuette for Best Costume Design and The neighboring window was selected as the best live action short film.

The ceremony, awarded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theater, celebrated outstanding film quality in 2019.

The ABC show had no presenter for a second year in a row.

Singer-songwriter Janelle Monae opened the show with a musical performance.