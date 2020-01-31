“Parasite” wins film + director of the year award at London Film Critics’s Circle Awards

“Parasite” continues to enjoy worldwide success!

On January 30 (local time), “Parasite” won the top awards at the 40th London Film Critics ’Circle Awards, winning the film of the year and Bong Joon Ho winning the title of director of the year.

The blockbuster was also nominated for the upcoming British Academy Film Awards and U.S. Academy Awards. The first takes place on February 2 where “Parasite” is nominated for the best film, the best foreign language film, the best production and the best original screenplay. After director Park Chan Wook’s 2016 film “The Handmaiden”, which won the award for best non-English language film in 2018, “Parasite” is the second Korean film to be nominated for the British Academy Film Awards.

Many members of the British Academy are also members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences, raising expectations about the film’s chances of success at the 92nd Academy Awards, where “Parasite” is nominated for six awards. The ceremony takes place on February 9.

