“Parasite” would have been redone in the HBO series by Bong Joon Ho + the director of “The Big Short” Adam McKay

The story of “Parasite” can be broadcast on television.

On January 9, the Hollywood Reporter reported that the director of the blockbuster film Bong Joon Ho and director Adam McKay were in discussion with the executive producer “Parasite” as a limited series in English for HBO. Variety confirmed the news and added that it was not yet confirmed whether the series would be a direct remake or a spin-off.

Adam McKay is well known for his films, including “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”, “The Big Short” and “Vice”. American series following his 2013 film “Snowpiercer” which was adapted into a series for TNT.

“Parasite” recently won the Best Foreign Language Film Award at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, adding to its many nominations and distinctions this season. The film is short-listed as a serious contender for the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards.

