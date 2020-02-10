Parasite writes history at the Oscars with the Best Winning Movie

% MINIFYHTML8a172a85150db81ef2f8b2c337d02d0c11%

The Parasite of South Korea made history by becoming the first non-English film to take home the best film from the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

Bong Joon Ho’s inequality saturday took the first Hollywood prize at the Oscars on Sunday evening, along with the awards for best director, the best international film and the best screenplay, and defeated the competition for highly advanced dramas such as 1917, Once Upon a Time. In Hollywood and the Irish.

Parasite has already won many prizes, including the first prize at the Cannes film festival last year.

Plus:

Parasite’s victory was a defining moment for the Academy Awards, which have long been satisfied to relegate international films to their own category.

Multiple standing cheers greeted different Bong victories.

“I’m ready to drink tonight,” Bong said, causing the crowd to roar. Unexpectedly called again for the best director, Bong greeted his fellow nominees, notably Martin Scorsese, and concluded, “Now I’m ready to drink until tomorrow.”

Miky Lee, Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho react after winning the Oscar for best film for “Parasite, quot; at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA. UU., February 9, 2020. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni (Reuters)

The victory of Parasite came in the same year, many have criticized the lack of diversity in the nominees and the absence of female filmmakers.

Problem with diversity

For the 87th time, no woman was nominated for the best director, a theme that was intertwined during the ceremony, and even in the attire of some attendees. Natalie Portman wore a cape with the names of female filmmakers who were not nominated for the best director, including Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and Mati Diop (Atlantics).

The performance categories were also the least diverse, because the effects of #OscarsSoWhite prompted the academy to rebuild its membership. Cynthia Erivo, in the race for the best actress for her role in Harriet, was the only color actress nominated for a prize. All acting prizes were as many had predicted with Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern who took the golden statues home.

The ceremony without hosts began with a recording tone, with Janelle Monae performing A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and her own song Come Alive with the help of Billy Porter.

“I am very proud to be here as a black queer artist telling stories,” Monae said. “Happy month of black history, quot;

Cynthia Erivo was nominated for Best Actress, the only person of color nominated for an acting prize (Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP Photo)

Two former Oscar hosts Chris Rock and Steve Martin provided the opening monologue. “An incredible relegation,” Martin called it. Martin also found that some of the nominated directors of the year were missing. “Vagina!” Rock responded.

However, there were milestones.

With the script adapted to Best Writing for his Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit, New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi became the first native director to win an Oscar. He dedicated the prize to “all the indigenous children of the world who want to make art, dance and write stories.”

“We are the original storytellers,” Waititi said.

Joker composer Hildur Gudnadottir became the third woman to win the best original score.

“To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who listen to the music that opens inside, please talk,” said Gudnadottir. “We need to hear your voices.”