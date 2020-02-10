“Parasite” writes the history of the Oscars with the best image victory

The South Korean film Parasite became the first non-English-language film to win the Oscar for Best Film, a major upheaval for the 1917 British war film.

Author Bong Joon-ho’s class satire also won the award for best director, best original screenplay and best international film, leaving Sir Sam Mendes empty-handed.

It was widely believed that the British filmmaker would win his second Oscar for World War I epic, filmed to appear as a long take.

He would have come exactly 20 years after his victory for American Beauty, but he was nominated for the Academy Award by director Bong, despite the success of the Baftas and the Golden Globes.

The South Korean filmmaker appeared dazed to win the director’s award, saying, “After winning the best international feature film, I thought I was done for the day and ready to relax.”

He quoted Martin Scorsese, saying, “When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I had etched deep in my heart:” What is most personal is most creative “, and asked the audience to stand in honor of the veteran director.

He added, “I will drink until the next morning.”

1917 was a success in the cinematography category, where Roger Deakins won his second Oscar in three years.

He was also celebrated for sound mixing and visual effects.

British hopefuls were excluded from the actor categories, with success for Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt, but Sir Elton John triumphed in the original song category.

He won alongside his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin for their song (I Gonna) Love Me Again for the biopic Rocketman.

Pitt won his first acting Oscar for his supporting role in Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood and struck the Senate and thanked his children.

He has already won an Oscar for best image as producer of 12 Years A Slave, but this is his first acting award.

When he received his Regina King award, he criticized Senate Republicans for refusing to allow former national security adviser John Bolton to testify during the removal of President Donald Trump.

He said, “They tell me I only have 45 seconds, 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.

“I think maybe Quentin is making a film about it and finally the adults are doing the right thing.”

Dern received an early birthday present when she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Marriage Story.

She will be 53 years old at midnight in Los Angeles.

Her mother, actress Diane Ladd, wiped her tears while watching her daughter recover her prize.

Dern said: “Some say they never meet your heroes, but I say that if you are truly blessed, you have them as parents.

“I share this with my actor legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You have a game, I love you.

Ladd has been nominated three times for the Best Supporting Actress Award, but has never won.

Dern added: “Thank you all for this gift, it’s the best birthday present ever.”

Phoenix won the Best Actor award for Joker and used his passionate speech to talk about equality rights.

He said, “I think sometimes we feel or make us feel that we are championing different causes. But for me, I see common points. I think if we are talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or aboriginal rights or animal rights, we are talking about fighting injustice. ”

Phoenix began to cry at the end of the speech remembering his late brother, actor River Phoenix, who died at the age of 23 in 1993.

He said, “When he was 17, my brother wrote this saying,” Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow. ”

Zellweger paid tribute to Judy Garland because she was named best actress for her role as star of Wizard Of Oz in Judy.

She said: “And although Judy Garland did not receive this honor in its time, I am sure that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy which started on our film set and is also representative of the fact as its heritage of unique exceptionalism, inclusiveness and generosity of spirit.

“Miss Garland, you are certainly among the heroes who unite and define us and it is certainly for you. I am so grateful. ”

The Oscar ceremony, which had no host for the second year in a row, featured a surprise appearance from Eminem.

The rapper performed his Oscar-winning song Lose Yourself, 17 years after snubbing the ceremony.

There was also a performance by Billie Eilish, who sang The Beatles’s Yesterday in the In Memoriam segment.