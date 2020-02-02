Parasito wins the top prize at the Guild Writers Awards

The Guitars Writers Awards last night honored the best in film, television and radio during this past year. From its results, the coast-to-coast ceremony could possibly predict who could win next week’s Academy Awards. The highlight of the night was Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won’s Parasite.

Pest hit fellow Oscar nominees Marriage Story in 1917, as well as Booksmart and Knives Out, to win the best original script. This makes the film the first non-English-language film to ever win the Guild Writers Award.

During his acceptance speech, Bong Joon Ho was at the same time in a state of shock and excitement, saying that he needed to check the file to make sure it had not changed. Bong also praised wedding director Noah Baumbach and his emotional writing.

“Since I saw Kalamata and the Whale, Noah has been so passionate. He’s such a great writer. With marriage history, the first scene that opened when the letters were written, I started crying. I think only those letters are worth a look. it’s one of the best scenarios of our generation. “

Also winning big was Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit for Best Custom Screenplay and HBO in the TV categories. The network shows the succession, Barry, Chernobyl and Watchmen who have all won in their respective categories. Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, who also airs on HBO, won the Best Comedy / Variety Talk series.

How could the Oscars go for “Pest?”

As we all know, this awards season is huge for Parasite. The Palme d’Or victory at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival has set off what will become a huge award-winning season for South Korean film. Humor, excitement and strains have won six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. It also won the best foreign language film at the Golden Globes, as well as the outstanding performance by a cinema in a movie at the SAG awards, which is also the highlight of the ceremony.

On the WGA red carpet, Bong expressed how grateful he is for the recognition that his film has received, but how much even with that rumor, nothing will change. will continue to work as he had since he began, stating that he is not a “celebrity”.

With the Oscars a week away, the film could potentially win in any of the categories it is set for. It has already made history as the first South Korean film to ever receive a nominee, so a little more history couldn’t hurt.

To see the full list of winners from the Guild Writers Awards, click here.